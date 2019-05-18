Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Palmer. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES
Clive Palmer. Picture: NIKKI DAVIS-JONES
Politics

Clive Palmer campaigner exposes his 'democracy sausage'

by Shannon Molloy
18th May 2019 3:23 PM | Updated: 3:25 PM

A CAMPAIGNER for Clive Palmer's United Australia Party took the spirit of democracy sausage a little too literally in western Sydney this morning.

Police were called to a polling booth in Bankstown just after 10am, when a confrontation between the 62-year-old man and a group of people turned seriously weird.

The man allegedly exposed himself to three women and one man after the tiff, leading him to be cautioned, fined and forced to leave the area.

In what's been a pretty strange campaign, public indecency really ups the ante.

More Stories

clive palmer crime editors picks federal election 2019 polling booths voting

Top Stories

    Shopping centre to demolish properties around plaza

    premium_icon Shopping centre to demolish properties around plaza

    Business A total of 15 homes are to be demolished or removed in the two two months

    ELECTION DAY: Candidates make final pitches for your vote

    premium_icon ELECTION DAY: Candidates make final pitches for your vote

    Politics Capricornia's candidates have 200 words to convince you.

    Accused drug trafficker wants to have a beer

    premium_icon Accused drug trafficker wants to have a beer

    Crime Accused asked for bail conditions to be changed for beer

    What's on around the grounds this weekend

    premium_icon What's on around the grounds this weekend

    Sport Capras home game, Great Western PBR headline the action