Palmer hit with first ever criminal charge over Coast resort

Clive Palmer been slapped with criminal charges for the first time. Picture: AAP Image/Dan Peled

CLIVE Palmer has for the first time been slapped with criminal charges in relation to a failed takeover bid by one of his entities, Palmer Leisure Coolum.

The Brisbane Magistrates Court this morning heard embattled businessman Clive Frederick Palmer had been charged by ASIC for allegedly aiding, abetting or counselling the commission of an offence by another person, namely his company Palmer Leisure Coolum Pty Ltd.

ASIC allege in June 2012 Palmer Leisure Coolum breached the Corporations Act by publically professing to make a takeover bid to for the company The Presidents Club Pty Ltd, but failed to make an offer for securities in the company in a two-month period.

They allege that Clive Frederick Palmer aided, abetted, counselled or procured the company to do so.

Palmer Leisure Coolum has also been charged separately with proposing or announcing a bid, then failing to make an offer within two months.

Court documents show the charges were laid in late February.

Barrister for Palmer, Chris Wilson, told the court he would make a no case to answer submission when the charges returned to court in June.

Magistrate Mark Howden agreed Palmer could remain on bail until the next appearance.

The matter was listed for a pre-trial hearing in on June 13.