Clive Palmer claims credit for victory

Labor is blaming its disastrous results in Queensland on preference deals the Coalition struck with One Nation and Clive Palmer's party.

Labor has failed to take any seats from the Coalition in Queensland, with Mr Palmer taking some credit for Scott Morrison's expected stunning election victory.

The mining magnate has released a statement saying that his United Australia Party's four per cent primary result "significantly helped" Mr Morrison.

"The goal for the United Australia Party was to ensure the Labor Government did not get into power, introducing more than $1 trillion of new taxes," Mr Palmer said.

"This has been achieved with the collective effort from the United Australia Party."

Earlier Labor's Brendan O'Connor told the ABC that Queensland was where his party had "great difficulty".

"I think that's in part due to the massive spend by Clive Palmer and One Nation on preferencing to the Government, to the Liberal Party," he said.

"Clearly, the impact of the combination of those minor parties were, you know, preferencing to the Liberals has meant that we haven't been able to pick up seats, and indeed have lost seats."

Labor's Penny Wong echoed Mr O'Connor's comments.

"The public polling at least had us in a different place," she said.

"I think that the LNP in Queensland has done well as a consequence, in part, of what's

occurred with the Palmer and One Nation deals which have been done and Australians, I think, will need to think about what that means for our country if there are substantial numbers of seats which end up going to a particular party because there's a deal with a man like Mr Palmer or Pauline Hanson."

Mr Palmer ran one of the most expensive advertising campaigns in Aussie history, with his party spending an estimated $60 million.

He previously said he'd budgeted to spend $80 million on his campaign if he had to.

Mr O'Connor again told Nine Mr Palmer's spend attacking Labor had worked.

"That is a real shame," he said.