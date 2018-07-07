Clive hands over documents in QN case

CLIVE Palmer has handed over telephone records and employment documents relating to his fugitive nephew but says he has no further information about Clive Mensink's whereabouts.

Mr Palmer had been ordered by the Federal Court to hand over all communication records including phone, email, text message, social media exchanges and any information that could help authorities find Mr Mensink.

The order was made as part of an ongoing public examination into the collapse of Queensland Nickel.

Mr Mensink was the sole registered director of the nickel refinery when it collapsed in early 2016. He left the country months later in June that year and has refused to return for questioning by liquidators, despite two outstanding arrest warrants.

His son last week said it's unlikely his dad would return to Australia because he's having too much fun but claimed he didn't know where he was.

Today lawyers gave the court an affidavit from Mr Palmer which included telephone records but indicated "there are no further documents to produce".

He had already complied with part of the order demanding he hand over Mr Mensink's employee agreement.

Lawyer Sam Iskander also complied with the court's order to produce any documents relating to Mr Mensink and is expected to face questioning as part of the public examination later this month.