Clive Palmer linked to generous gesture for Kelly’s kids

Three Gold Coast primary school girls have donated a block of land to the family of slain mum Kelly Wilkinson to help build a new house for her children.

As the Gold Community launches an extraordinary show of support for the Wilkinson family following Kelly's horrific death last week, it can be revealed two sisters and their cousin, who were gifted a block of land from a wealthy relative, have asked that the property be donated to the family.

There has been speculation the girls are relatives of Gold Coast billionaire Clive Palmer.

Kelly Wilkinson and her accused killer, estranged husband Brian Johnston. Picture: Facebook

Danielle Carroll has taken in her sister's three children with the family now trying to raise eight kids.

Fundraising campaigns have already raised hundreds of thousands of dollars for the Wilkinson family with a push also started to build a new home.

Kelly Wilkinson’s sister Danielle Carroll with dad Reg Wilkinson attend a memorial for Kelly. Picture: Jerad Williams

That push is now closer to reality after the generosity of sisters aged 11 and seven and their nine-year-old cousin.

Tamika Smith, founder of construction firm Top 100 Women, has been overseeing the campaign to build a new home for Kelly's children and said Danielle was "over the moon" at the donation.

"They've really been overwhelmed by the generosity," she said.

"Everyone has been incredible."

Construction industry trailblazer Tamika Smith has been leading the charge to help build a new home for Kelly Wilkinson’s children. Picture: Supplied

She would not comment on the identity of the family behind the donation.

Building giant Metricon is also believed to be on board in helping to provide the new home.

The father of the family giving the block away said his daughters and their cousin offered to give the vacant block of land to Kelly's children.

"It's a case of kids helping kids. The girls wanted to do as much as they could at this difficult time,'' said the father, who wishes to remain anonymous.

"I heard my daughters and their cousin discussing the plight of the Wilkinson kids and overheard them saying that they could help by donating their vacant block of land to the family now instead of sitting on it for themselves.

"The family send our most sincere condolences to the kids and their family in this heartbreaking situation."

Mr Palmer has young children and significant family land holdings, but a spokesman for the colourful billionaire would not confirm any link to the donation.

Gold Coast billionaire Clive Palmer. Picture: Lyndon Mechielsen

Kelly's accused killer, estranged husband Brian Earl Johnston, allegedly set her alight and left her to die in an Arundel backyard last Tuesday.

Also suffering severe burns, Johnston remained in a coma for 10 days before regaining consciousness on Friday.

Detectives briefly spoke to him in hospital, but it is understood it will be some time before he is in a state to be interviewed by police.

He is scheduled to face court on charges including murder and breaching a domestic violence order next month.

Police have also launched an internal investigation into the handling of the case after The Courier-Mail revealed that Johnston had been charged with serious violent offences just days before Kelly's death but was released from a local police station without even having to apply for bail.

Kelly twice pleaded with police for Johnston to be locked up in the following days but he remained in the community before allegedly killing her last week.

May is Domestic and Family Violence Prevention Month.

