Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Clive Palmer claims he will release a game titled Clive Palmer: Humble Meme Merchant later this month. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Clive Palmer claims he will release a game titled Clive Palmer: Humble Meme Merchant later this month. Picture: Shae Beplate.
Politics

Is Palmer launching a new game?

by Keagan Elder
3rd Jan 2019 7:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLIVE Palmer can push people's buttons but he will now hand over that power to gamers.

The leader of the United Australia Party claimed he would soon release a game app titled Clive Palmer: Humble Meme Merchant.

Mr Palmer tweeted a short preview of the game on Thursday.

As the name of the supposed game suggests, Mr Palmer is the central figure.

In a concept not too dissimilar from the popular Super Mario franchise, Mr Palmer bounds around a map collecting biscuits while leaping over or destroying opposition politicians by jumping on them.

Mr Palmer said the app was about Australia's political landscape.

He said the game would feature various political figures including Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition leader Bill Shorten.

The preview clip shows Mr Palmer dodging around Mr Shorten before jumping on a character which looks like Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

"A game developed about Australian politics is nearly complete and will be released later this month,'' Mr Palmer said.

Queensland's richest man said the app was developed by an Australian company.

Mr Palmer has this week been embroiled in further controversy after American hair metal band Twisted Sister claimed their hit We're Not Gonna Take It was used for a political advert.

The rewritten song can be heard in the background with new lyrics that state 'We're not gonna cop it'.

More Stories

clive palmer editors picks federal election politics

Top Stories

    'Smashing' tourism numbers reported for Christmas period

    premium_icon 'Smashing' tourism numbers reported for Christmas period

    Business New events have boosted what would normally be a quiet time in the accommodation, retail and hospitality sector

    • 3rd Jan 2019 6:43 PM
    Mining company opens trust fund for lost worker

    Mining company opens trust fund for lost worker

    News They will contribute on a 2:1 basis

    • 3rd Jan 2019 7:05 PM
    Mower repairs consume small business owner this rainy season

    premium_icon Mower repairs consume small business owner this rainy season

    News Self-taught mechanic operates Rockhampton Small Motor Service

    Shop for treasures and show your support to RSPCA

    premium_icon Shop for treasures and show your support to RSPCA

    Pets & Animals Store described as "one of its kind outside of Southeast Queensland”

    Local Partners