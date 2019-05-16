Palmer tries to silence workers with payouts

CLIVE Palmer has tried to silence workers who lost their jobs at his failed Townsville nickel refinery after finally agreeing to pay the money they are owed, legal documents reveal.

Workers who are still owed an estimated $7 million three years after Queensland Nickel went into liquidation are being told to sign a document agreeing to never criticise Mr Palmer if they take his cash.

The workers have also been told they must release Mr Palmer from all other liabilities if they accept his offer to pay entitlements.

Mr Palmer, who is spending millions on advertising his political party, last month vowed to repay workers three years after they lost their jobs.

But a deed of release prepared by Mr Palmer's Brisbane based law firm, Alexander Law, shows workers will be gagged from "disparaging" him if they accept his money.

"The Employee shall not make any disparaging comments in relation to QNIR, QNIM, QN, Clive Frederick Palmer and all related companies and entities of QNIR, QNIM, QN and Clive Frederick Palmer," the deed of release says.

Hundreds of workers at Mr Palmers' Queensland Nickel lost their jobs and were left owed entitlements after the business collapsed in 2016.

Taxpayers have already paid about $70 million to workers and close to another $7 million is still owed to workers.

Mr Palmer is believed likely to win a Senate seat in Queensland and preferences from his United Australia Party could help decide the result in several marginal electorates.