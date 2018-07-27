Palmer gets his day in court

A THREE-month trial of Queensland Nickel's liquidators' bid to recover hundreds of millions of dollars from Clive Palmer and others will begin next April.

Justice John Bond will set the starting date for the hearing over alleged debts from the collapse of the QNI's Townsville-based nickel refinery on August 3.

Federal Government-funded Special Purpose Liquidators are pursuing court action against Queensland Nickel, Mr Palmer and others associated with the 2016 collapse of Queensland Nickel.

A counterclaim by Mr Palmer, who is suing the liquidators for $1.8 billion, will also be heard during the trial, if the liquidators are unsuccessful in a strikeout application.

Queensland Nickel liquidators launched legal action against Mr Palmer in a bid to claw back some of the money owed to creditors.

More than 800 workers lost their jobs when the refinery collapsed.

The lawsuit, against 21 defendants, will also seek to determine whether Mr Palmer and his nephew Clive Mensink breached their duties while running Queensland Nickel and traded while insolvent.

Clive Palmer leaves Brisbane Supreme Court today. Picture: Glenn Hunt/AAP

In May, Justice Bond approved an application by Queensland Nickel liquidators to freeze almost $205 million of Palmer's personal wealth.

The freeze also affects more than $340 million in company assets related to Mr Palmer's business activities. The order is being appealed.

Mr Palmer told the Supreme Court today he and other defendants expected to file an application next week asking for Justice Bond to recuse himself from hearing the case against them, due to alleged bias.

The proposed recusal application will be heard by Justice Bond on September 12.

Justice Bond said Mr Palmer had also raised the possibility of applying to the court to move the case to the Supreme Court of Tasmania.

Mr Palmer said no decision had yet been made on that application.

Lawyers for the special purpose liquidators and general purpose liquidators also have applied to set aside Mr Palmer's subpoenas for several witnesses to appear at a three-day August hearing.

They include a subpoena for federal Jobs Minister Michaelia Cash.

Mr Palmer is applying to have the special purpose liquidators removed from the legal battle, arguing it is a waste of money to have two sets of liquidators engaged.

Counsel for the special purpose liquidators, Graham Gibson, said Mr Palmer was conducting a fishing exercise through the subpoenas.

Justice Bond will hear applications to set aside the subpoenas on August 14.