Clive's 1000-job power plan for CQ town hits a hurdle

Clive Palmer says the commissioning and operations of the HELE power station would be ready to provide power to the Galilee Coal Project during December 2023 and allow the Galilee Coal Project to deliver first coal to Gladstone during the first quarter of 2024.

PREMIER Annastacia Palaszczuk says Queensland doesn't need Clive Palmer's proposed coal-fired power station in Central Queensland.

Her slap down yesterday came a day after the controversial businessman announced ambitious plans this week to build a $1.5 billion coal-fired power station near Alpha (440km west of Rockhampton) by 2023 with 1000 construction jobs, but the Premier poured cold water on the idea yesterday.

"Queensland does not need another coal fired power station,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

"We have the youngest, most efficient fleet of coal fired power stations in the nation, we are the energy powerhouse.”

The Premier's reaction was described as "nonsensical” by Rockhampton-based senator Matthew Canavan.

Senator Canavan, the Minister for Resources and Northern Australia, said he welcomed investment in Australian coal to supply power to mines that were not connected to the national electricity grid.

"Clive would obviously have to get compliance and approval through all the robust regulatory requirements we have, but if we are to develop the Galilee Basin we will need more power,” he said.

"I would much prefer over time that these energy requirements were met by Australia coal, not imported diesel, but that's a matter for Clive.”

Mr Palmer, Chairman of Waratah Coal Pty Ltd, released details on Monday for the 700 MW high efficiency low emission ultra-supercritical power station to be established on the mining lease for Waratah Coal's Galilee Coal Project, approximately 30km north of the Central Western Queensland township of Alpha.

Mr Palmer said the project would bring considerable social and economic benefits to the region.

He wants construction of the station to start mid-2020 with a workforce of 1000 likely to be employed over the 36 to 42 month construction period and up to 90 operational workforce to be required during the estimated 30-year power plant life.

He said the commissioning and operations of the HELE power station would be ready to provide power to the Galilee Coal Project during December 2023 and allow the Galilee Coal Project to deliver first coal to Gladstone during the first quarter of 2024.

"I am putting my money where my mouth is by announcing this new station so we can power Queensland and help bring down energy costs which continue to escalate,” Mr Palmer said.

"At full scale, the (Galilee) project will comprise two open cut and four underground mines, as well as supporting infrastructure, and will produce 40 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa) of high quality thermal coal for export markets.”

"The Galilee Power Station will be developed as a contingent component of the overall project, providing the power needs for the mine operations, coal transportation and port operations, ready for export coal to Gladstone and future power needs for our proposed North Galilee coal mine development.”

Waratah Coal, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mineralogy Proprietary Limited, is a privately owned Australian coal exploration and coal development company that holds extensive mining concessions within the Galilee Basin, including the approved Galilee Coal Project, of which the power station project would be an element.

The company is seeking an amendment to their draft Environmental Authority to include a 700 MW power station and associated transmission lines, coal handling facilities, ash containment facility and water storage facility.

Mr Palmer said Waratah Coal was committed to the sustained development of local communities and would undertake effective community engagement throughout the construction and operational phases of the proposed development.

The Morning Bulletin sent a series of questions to Mr Palmer yesterday related to how he planned to finance the power station and coal mine. He acknowledged contact but had not replied by 6pm.