Clive Palmer has been ruled the loser in a court case and ordered to pay a hefty damages bill after ripping off a famous song.

Clive Palmer has been ruled the loser in a court case and ordered to pay a hefty damages bill after ripping off a famous song.

Controversial billionaire Clive Palmer has been ordered to pay an 80s hair metal band $1.5 million after he ripped off one of their songs without permission.

Palmer was ruled the loser against Universal Music and Twister Sister in the Federal Court on Friday, after they sued him for ripping off song 'We're Not Going to Take It' for a political parody song, 'Aussies Not Gonna Cop It'.

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider expressed his fury on social media after he found out Clive Palmer had ripped off his famous song.

The lawsuit was filed in February 2019 and resolved on Friday with Palmer coming out $1.5 million poorer.

Judge Anna Katzmann also ordered Mr Palmer remove his parody knock-off from the internet.

The song was used in video advertisements for Mr Palmer's political party United Australia Party, infringing Twister Sister frontman Dee Snider's copyright as he wrote the music and lyrics.

Twisted Sister frontman Dee Snider took Clive Palmer to court after one of his most famous songs was ripped off for United Australia Party political ads.

Mr Palmer must hand over "all unauthorised reproductions" of the song to Universal Music.

And as well as the $1.5 million in damages, he must pay the legal costs of his opponents of filing the lawsuit against him.

Despite the advertising blitz, including the knock-off song, the United Australia Party did not win any seats in the 2019 election.

Originally published as Clive's embarrassing $1.5m court loss