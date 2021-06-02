‘Cloak and dagger’: Jacqui Lambie unfair dismissal trials wraps up

Federal government 'needs to go back to grassroots' and fix the ADF's issues

A "CLOAK and dagger" court case waged against Jacqui Lambie by two of her former employees has drawn to a close - but the outcome won't be known for months.

Rob and Fern Messenger, who claim they were unfairly dismissed by the senator in 2017, delivered their closing addresses before the Federal Court of Australia on Tuesday.

Mr Messenger, who was employed as Senator Lambie's chief-of-staff, accused his former boss of "deceptive behaviour" and "malevolence" as their relationship deteriorated.

But Senator Lambie's lawyer Nick Harrington said his accusations were a "load of nonsense".

"This case degenerates into a cloak and dagger case when the Messengers … talk about the malevolence of Senator Lambie. There is simply no basis for that allegation," he said.

"There are no objective facts in this case to support that kind of finding."

Mr Harrington also criticised the Messengers' actions in asking a former junior staff member to sign a Public Interest Disclosure complaining about the Senator, which they sent to then Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull in 2017.

Rob and Fern Messenger at Federal Court of Tasmania. Picture: RICHARD JUPE

"That event shines a very bright line on Mr and Mrs Messenger and how cunning and devious they were prepared to be at the end of this employment relationship," he told the court.

Mrs Messenger, who worked as Senator Lambie's office manager, said they were not sacked for any legitimate reason - but because they had complained about her behaviour and "misuse of Commonwealth funds" to the Prime Minister and because "she didn't need us anymore".

She also denied shredding any documents while on sick leave, as alleged earlier in the trial, and said any documents she left in the secure bin were "of no importance whatsoever".

Mr Messenger claimed his wife had felt "in physical danger" during an argument with the senator in early 2017, and that she'd begun a "sham" mediation process as a result.

"This was not reasonable management action," he argued.

He also argued that Senator Lambie had attempted to smear their reputations, impacting their ability to secure other employment and causing them to suffer "serious repercussions, reprisal and harm".

Justice John Snaden described elements of the trial as having been "a little unorthodox" and "a matter of some complexity, this went for a very long time".

He said it would be a matter of months before he delivered his judgment.

Originally published as 'Cloak and dagger': Jacqui Lambie unfair dismissal trials wraps up