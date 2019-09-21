Menu
Gracie and Craig Dolinski at CQLX
News

Clock is ticking for CQ grazier

Maddelin McCosker
, maddelin.mccosker@capnews.com.au
21st Sep 2019 10:04 AM
FORCED to sell off cattle after a meagre 100mm of rain this year, Glenlee grazier Craig Dolinski said if it doesn’t rain soon, he’ll be forced to offload more.

“We all want and need more rain,” he said at the Gracemere cattle sales on Friday morning.

“It’s been a dry time. We’ve had no rain and we have no grass.”

With the start of the wet season still over a month away, Mr Dolinski said he doesn’t want to sell anymore cattle but he may be forced too.

“It all depends if it rains in the next month or two,” he said.

Offloading 10 Droughtmaster steers at the CQLX, Mr Dolinski was happily surprised by the price he achieved.

“It was a better result than what I was expecting,” he said.

“We were expecting 180 cents a kilo and we ended up with 202 cents.”

After selling the steers, Mr Dalinski said he’s left with about 70 head of speckle park studs that he will be focusing on over the coming months.

“Once we get some rain we’ll think about getting more commercial cattle, but until then we will just focus on the stud.” he said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

