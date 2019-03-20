Close boys carve it up in cyclonic swells at Noosa comp

LOCAL young guns and brothers Zac and Josh Close took on an international field of surfers at the Noosa Surfing Festival this year, recording fantastic placements against other competitors.

The Noosa Surfing Festival, in its 28th year, celebrates the art of longboarding and attracts surfers from around the world to the iconic Noosa First Point.

Following on from ex-cyclone Oma there were some good waves for the duration of the festival.

Josh placed sixth in the under-18 longboard competition. Fenna de King Photography

Josh Close, a longboard enthusiast from Yeppoon, competed in the under-18 longboard and made the most of conditions to put him into the semis, taking sixth place for his efforts.

Both Josh and Zac competed in the Open Logger Pro.

This field brings surfers from around the world together in one place to compete on the world stage for a chance to win this prestigious award.

Josh and Zac are great at nose board riding and had the chance to put themselves against the best in the world and meet some of the surfing legends of longboarding.

Activity from ex-Cyclone Oma made for some good waves. Fenna de King Photography

"It's a wonderful longboarding competition which has both competitive and social elements,” Josh said.

"This is the second time I have competed and it's interesting to see surfers that you have competed with before and see how you match up against them.

"It's a wonderful experience,” he said.

"I encourage longboarders to give this festival a go and enjoy all that it has to offer as well as well as see some great longboarding legends in action.”

SEA Q Boardriders

Next comp on March 24

Held at Big Dune, Farnborough

Stand up paddle boards, longboards, short boards, juniors, seniors and socials

Follow them on Facebook