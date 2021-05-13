Menu
GLENDEN: A car caught alight on Hess Avenue on Wednesday night.
Close call as car bursts into flames in Glenden

Melanie Whiting
melanie.whiting@news.com.au
13th May 2021 7:30 AM
A quiet residential street in a sleepy Central Queensland mining town was abuzz with activity on Wednesday night after a car caught on fire near houses.

Emergency services, including a fire crew and paramedics, rushed to an address on Hess Avenue, Glenden about 6.30pm following reports of a blaze.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters found a car alight in a carport next to a house.

She said there was no one in the car at the time and the fire was extinguished at 6.45pm.

Paramedics remained on standby and there were no injuries reported.

The fire crew made the area safe and left the car with the owner.

The cause of the blaze has not been determined, but it is not being treated as suspicious.

