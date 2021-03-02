Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

CLOSE CALL: Men plucked from flooded river

by SAM FLANAGAN
2nd Mar 2021 10:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Two men are lucky to be alive after they were washed 30m downstream and clung to a tree after their truck drove through floodwater near Townsville overnight.

Emergency services were notified of a semi-trailer in a causeway on Hervey Range Rd in Dotswood just after 8.20pm.

A spokeswoman for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said when they arrived on scene they located two males clinging to a tree in floodwater 30m downstream in the Star River.

The QFES crews, including swift water technicians, and Townsville Water Police began the rescue mission and used motorist craft to retrieve the men and bring them to safety.

Members of the Queensland Ambulance Service were on standby and assessed the men for injury.

Neither required transportation to hospital.

The Queensland Police Service are currently investigating the crash.

Initial inquiries suggest the driver of the truck rounded a bend and was unable to stop before entering flood waters covering the road.

The truck was subsequently washed off the road.

Originally published as CLOSE CALL: Men plucked from flooded river

editors picks qld weather

Just In

    Just In

      Car of The Year revealed

      Car of The Year revealed
      • 2nd Mar 2021 9:22 AM

      Top Stories

        Thoroughbred stallion churning out winners galore

        Premium Content Thoroughbred stallion churning out winners galore

        Horses Grandview Stud’s proprietor Michael Grieve says Whittington is ‘going great guns’.

        Man flown to hospital after motorbike accident

        Premium Content Man flown to hospital after motorbike accident

        News He struck a tree stump causing him to fall forward off his motorbike.

        OPINION: Perfect storm looming for state’s most vulnerable

        Premium Content OPINION: Perfect storm looming for state’s most vulnerable

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        ‘He is incredible’: Inspiring journey back from injury

        Premium Content ‘He is incredible’: Inspiring journey back from injury

        News Steven Ball spent three months in hospital and two more in rehab.