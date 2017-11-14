Menu
'Close calls' at Rocky school prompt council to take action

Frenchville State School traffic issues will be on council agenda tomorrow. Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin
by Shayla Bulloch

SAFETY of Rocky kids are on the council agenda today as Frenchville State School's ongoing traffic issues are combated.

In today's Infrastructure Committee Meeting, council officers will present a report about potential works for the school area to improve traffic for parents and students.

The safety issue at Frenchville State School has been an ongoing issue of teachers and parents for several months after a number of "close calls” were presented to council.

Frenchville State School in Frenchville.
Rockhampton Region councillors will talk ideas for the potential works in the meeting tomorrow, with the best options to be presented to the school.

Parking meters at Pilbeam Theatre could also be a thing of the past as councillors discuss the future of the venue.

A proposal to analyse the occupancy and turnover of the meters will be discussed in tomorrow's Planing and Regulatory Committee Meeting.

The Rhythms of Ireland at the Pilbeam Theatre
The option of introducing two hours free parking to occupants is also on the table for discussion.

A number of development applications are also being presented including a food and drink outlet and personal training gym.

Councillors will also discuss the application for a material change of use for a health care service in the region.

All recommendations made in today's meetings will be moved to the ordinary council meeting later this month.

More information will be available later today.

Topics:  council developments frenchville state school pilbeam theatre rockhampton regional council safety school traffic

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

