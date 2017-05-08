Mega project that will fuel Rocky's construction industry

CONFIDENCE is rebounding in the vital Central Queensland building industry and property markets, according to key reports from those sectors.

Master Builders' survey of Industry Conditions Report said confidence in the Central Queensland building and construction industry had "surged, moving strongly into positive territory" on its annual report index.

Central Queensland recorded the third highest rating of 62.5 out of nine regions in the Building Industry Outlook category, beating the likes of Brisbane (56.6), Gold Coast (58) and Mackay (57.1).

However while "outlook" was high, the "pipeline of work" category was the second lowest (25.0) only in front of Mackay (19.0) and equal with North Queensland (25.0)

But in another encouraging signal, valuers Herron Todd White noted several positive indicators had emerged in the residential market this year.

SAVIOUR: Future of Rockhampton industry could lie in massive Adani mine project. Contributed

HTW said in its May report that 2017 had kicked off with an increased positivity out of the mining industry which included optimism around the huge Adani project.

"We are watching with interest to see if this, combined with limited other projects in the pipeline may help to stabilise the residential market in Rockhampton and surrounds," HTW said. "While some low declining prices have been noted in Rockhampton, there are some market sectors that continue to remain less volatile, mostly better quality suburbs attracting owner occupiers under favourable buyer's market conditions."

HTW said that in recent years mining had been the main driving force for the region and the downturn had reduced investor appeal here.

"Job security has been at a low not seen for many years and vacancy rates reached levels also not seen in recent history," it said.

"Despite the Rockhampton local economy being more diverse than some of its neighbouring regions (Mackay, Gladstone and Issacs), the success of the mining industry has played a more dominant force in the housing market than other sectors such as education and agriculture, which have been performing well in recent times. Just this year, some positive indicators have returned to the market with vacancy rates improving, albeit far from the 2% to 3% investors had come to expect."

"This has coincided with progress of the Adani project and service industries starting to increase their workforce once again in response to an improvement in commodity prices. We are yet to see a definite new trend in the local property market however this is something we will be watching very closely over the coming months."

In the building sector, trading conditions have been challenging in the region for four years and residential construction fell away even further in 2016 while non-residential conditions were able to remain steady. However Master Builders says there are definite signals now to show 2017 is improving.

"Looking forward, respondents (to its survey) are confident that change is on the way and that 2017 will see significant improvements for both sectors."