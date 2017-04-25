Close-up footage of RAAF war plane diving towards CBD

A ROCKHAMPTON hotel has posted amazing close-up footage of the Royal Australian Air Force's Globemaster as it drops eerily close to CBD buildings.

Footage uploaded to the Empire Rockhampton's Facebook page appears to have been shot from the top storey of the CBD hotel.

The Globemaster roared over Rockhampton, and many other Central Queensland locations, at about 11am today.

At the weekend, the RAAF told Rockhampton residents the 53m long, 16.8m high Globemaster would drop as low as 100m above ground to a holding position.

The RAAF delivered.

RAAF bulk carrier drops near Rocky CBD: Close-up footage of mammoth plan shot from the top storey of Rockhampton CBD hotel.

The combat hardened bulk carrier is one of an eight-strong fleet stationed at the RAAF's Amberley base in south-east Queensland.

It is regularly deployed to conflict zones in the Middle East and natural disasters around the Pacific.

The RAAF's online specification guide shows the Globemaster can carry a whopping 102 troops, 54 ambulatory and 36 stretcher patients, and 77,519kg of cargo, all in one trip.