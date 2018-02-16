Close friend gives evidence in fraud trial

A MAN who grew up with Christopher Neil Butler visited the McEwens Beach man a number of times between 2009-2011 but only recalls meeting Catherine Faye Campbell in April 2011.

Neil Davies gave evidence in a Rockhampton District Court trial yesterday where Ms Campbell is defending charges of fraud, providing false declarations and perjury.

Ms Campbell's charges are linked to the McEwens Beach property and a Nissan Patrol owned by Mr Butler.

The Crown has alleged Ms Campbell fraudulently obtained Mr Butler's property with paper work to change the names on the land title filed two days before Mr Butler's death in September 2011 and the paperwork to change the ownership of the Nissan filed two months after his death.

Ms Campbell claims she was in a relationship with Mr Butler in 2009 to 2011 and moved in with him January 2011.

Mr Davies told the court yesterday that he had known Mr Butler since childhood, playing football together and sharing similar interests.

He said he and his partner and her son, along with Mr Butler's nephew and two of Mr Butler's colleagues spent Christmas 2009 at Mr Butler's two-bedroom property at McEwen's Beach.

Mr Davies said he does not recall seeing Ms Campbell that Christmas.

Under cross examination, Ms Campbell put to Mr Davies that Mr Butler was working Christmas 2009 which Mr Davies disagreed with.

Mr Davies said he had also lived with Mr Butler for two months between mid- April and June 2009 as they waited for employment at the mines.

Mr Davies also told the court he visited Mr Butler at his property overnight on December 30, 2010 and again, did not see Ms Campbell.

Ms Campbell put to Mr Davies that he got his dates mixed up as she was at Mr Butler's place from Christmas to New Year's that year.

Mr Davies disagreed, stating he and his partner picked his daughter up from the airport on December 31 and had stayed with Mr Butler the night before.

Mr Davies said the first time he met Ms Campbell was when he and his daughter stayed overnight in April 2011.

He said he did not know where Ms Campbell slept in the two-bedroom house, but he and Mr Butler slept in the lounge room while his daughter slept in Mr Butler's room.

The court also heard testimony from Lucy Davies, Mr Davies daughter.

When asked by Crown prosecutor Joshua Phillips if she recalled seeing any evidence in Mr Butler's room to indicate he shared it with a female, she replied 'no'.

Both Mr Davies and his daughter told the court neither witnessed any kissing, cuddling, affection or nicknames between Mr Butler and Ms Campbell during that visit.

The neighbour said he had recalled 'an over the fence' conversation with Mr Butler about Ms Campbell purchasing half the house.

The trial continues today.