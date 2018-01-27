Close games feature of first day's play at Country Carnival

Boyd Swartz playing for Rolleston Roosters against the Springsure Ringers in the Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival.

Boyd Swartz playing for Rolleston Roosters against the Springsure Ringers in the Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival. Chris Ison ROK260118ccricket4

CRICKET: Close games were the order of the day on the opening day of the Frenchville Sports Club Country Carnival.

Thirty-eight teams are taking part in the popular annual event, with games played on turf and concrete wickets across Rockhampton, Gracemere and the Capricorn Coast.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Carnival convenor Graham Lentell said there had been some closely contested games, a number of them decided by just a handful of runs.

Mackenzie River's Peter Howard had posted the highest score of the day with 85.

Games continue from 9am today and tomorrow.

The winning team in each division receives $150 from the Frenchville Sports Club, while the best batsman and bowler in each division gets $100.