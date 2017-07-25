Closed-door discussion on Livingstone land acquistion

The preferred alignment for a shared bike/walking pathway linking Statue Bay, Kemp Beach, Rosslyn Bay and Mulambin Beach.

LAND acquisition for road purposes was up for discussion behind closed Livingstone Shire Council doors earlier this month.

The confidential matter relates to the LSC's plan to create safe walking and cycling connections between Statue Bay, Kemp Beach, Rosslyn Bay and Mulambin Beach.

During the January 24 meeting, councillors endorsed two shared links.

One includes a pathway between Statue Bay and the Rosslyn Bay Boat Harbour, with the alignment to run along Rosslyn St and onto the national park at Keppel Bay Marina.

The link totals $3,166,575, including a $1.8 million boardwalk along Statue Bay to the marina along Kemp Beach.

Councillors have also endorsed a shared path between Statue Bay and Mulumbin Waters along the verge of the Scenic Hwy connecting to Wildin Way.

The 2.9km link totals $2,156,700, but did not factor in costs to purchase a land easement linking the Scenic Highway to Wildin Way.

Council were unable to provide comment on the confidential land acquisition matter.