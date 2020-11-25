Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
MSF Sugar Maryborough Region Mill. Photograph by Maggie Zemek
MSF Sugar Maryborough Region Mill. Photograph by Maggie Zemek
News

CLOSED: Jobs gone as M’boro sugar mill officially shut down

Carlie Walker
25th Nov 2020 6:00 PM | Updated: 8:02 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

MARYBOROUGH Sugar Mill will officially close down as crushing season wraps up this week.

A spokesman from MSF Sugar confirmed the news on Wednesday.

He said further comment would be made by the company, but at the moment it was speaking with its workers.

It comes after MSF Sugar sold more than 5000 hectares of cane land to Australian company Rural Funds Management for $81.1 million.

The settlement went ahead in October and the company has confirmed it will be converting more than 2000 hectares of cane land to growing macadamia nuts.

The sugar mill is one of Maryborough's biggest employers.

About 60 jobs will be lost.

The mill has been operating in Maryborough for 126 years.

The company is required to crush the region's cane or assist with it being crushed elsewhere, with many believing next year's crush will be carried out at Isis Central Sugar Mill next year.

editors picks fcjobs maryborough sugar mill msf sugar
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New recruits to protect CQ towns from disaster

        Premium Content New recruits to protect CQ towns from disaster

        Rural Seven volunteers are taking part in an intensive auxiliary firefighting training course to help out their local towns.

        Motorist arrested for ‘appearing’ to be on drugs

        Premium Content Motorist arrested for ‘appearing’ to be on drugs

        Crime Police found a glass pipe in his pocket during a pat down search.

        FIRST LOOK: Family of meerkats finds new home at Rocky zoo

        Premium Content FIRST LOOK: Family of meerkats finds new home at Rocky zoo

        Pets & Animals The mum and her three daughters will have their display open to the public next...

        Why CQ man is passionate about growing his mo

        Premium Content Why CQ man is passionate about growing his mo

        Community “I think everyone has just got to jump on board and do their part to help.”