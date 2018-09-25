CLOSED: More hospital parks close for last stages of build

AS the completion of Rockhampton Hospital carpark edges closer, more existing car parks will be closed to make room for last stages of construction.

Starting Thursday, car parks near cancer care, renal and geriatric and rehabilitation services will be closed for the next month.

Executive Director Rockhampton Hospital Wendy Hoey said the closures were an important milestone for CQ Health as they marked the start of the final phase of the multi-storey Rockhampton Hospital Car Park Redevelopment Project.

"These closures are unavoidable as our contractors need to work on these car parks as part of the greater multi-storey car park project; and in the safest way possible,” she said.

The hospital would provide renal patients with alternative car parking spaces within the car park behind the hospital post office.

Other patients were encouraged to use the hospital's free courtesy bus services from The Arcade (Kern Arcade) or CQUniversity TAFE car parks (entrance opposite Gunna-Do Hardware off Canning Street).

There was also car parking opposite the hospital front entrance at the corner of Millroy and North Sts and timed council-controlled parking in the streets around the hospital as well.

Information on the closures and alternatives are available at https://www.health.qld.gov.au/cq/rockhampton-hospital-car-park.