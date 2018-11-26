Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two trucks have closed the Pacific Highway for two different reasons
Two trucks have closed the Pacific Highway for two different reasons Jarrard Potter
Breaking

UPDATE: Road closed following truck rollover

Jenna Thompson
Jarrard Potter
by and
26th Nov 2018 12:21 PM | Updated: 1:33 PM

UPDATE 2.15PM

The driver of the truck has been taken to Grafton Base Hospital with non-serious injuries. 

Centenary Drive is still closed, however, the Pacific Highway is open to traffic. 

 

UPDATE

The truck breakdown has now been resolved, while the truck crash continues with emergency services in attendance. 


It is not yet known if anyone has been seriously injured.

 

EARLIER

LIVE Traffic NSW is this afternoon reporting two truck incidents on the Pacific Highway north of Grafton.

The first is a truck breakdown near Clarenza which has closed one of two southbound lanes while the second, a few kilometres north believed to be at the Centenary Drive intersection, a truck has crashed, closing both lanes of the Pacific Highway.

Two trucks have closed the Pacific Highway for two different reasons
Two trucks have closed the Pacific Highway for two different reasons Live Traffic NSW

More information to come

crash editors picks pacific highway truck crash
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    LATEST VIDEO: Bushfire meeting at Miriam Vale

    LATEST VIDEO: Bushfire meeting at Miriam Vale

    News The meeting was held at the Community Centre at Miriam Vale.

    Countdown: Queensland's greatest 100 sporting heroes 60-41

    premium_icon Countdown: Queensland's greatest 100 sporting heroes 60-41

    Sport From 100 to one - we look at the Queensland greats of sport

    Fire danger issued for Rocky as temps reach 30C overnight

    premium_icon Fire danger issued for Rocky as temps reach 30C overnight

    Weather BOM issues fire warning for Central Queensland today during heatwave

    Time to set the record straight on water: Adani CEO

    premium_icon Time to set the record straight on water: Adani CEO

    Opinion Adani CEO hits back at mistruths, distortions and outright lies

    Local Partners