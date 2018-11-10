Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Sailing at Cooby Dam
Environment

Closed Toowoomba region dam set to re-open

9th Nov 2018 3:54 PM

TOOWOOMBA Regional Council will re-open one of its closed dams, after testing showed its water met safety standards.

Water and water portfolio leader, councillor Bill Cahill, said the council would re-open gates to Loveday Cove and the Cooby Dam wall picnic areas on Saturday morning.

"E.Coli bacteria represents no risk to drinking water supplies because it is removed by the water treatment and disinfection process.

"Council monitors the three dams on a weekly basis for algae and numerous microbiological parameters including E.coli.

"We also test chemical parameters such as iron, manganese, alkalinity, hardness, ammonia, nitrate, colour, turbidity and phosphate.

"The treatment process is also closely monitored (daily). When the water leaves the treatment plant, Council conduct tests in the distribution system in accordance with our Drinking Water Quality Management Plans.

"These plans line up with the Water Supply (Safety and Reliability) Act 2008."

Perseverance Dam remains closed to the public until further notice.

Cressbrook Dam is unaffected by E.Col, but will be closed from Monday, November 12 to Friday, November 16 for maintenance.

For more information, visit the Toowoomba Regional Council website.

Related Items

cooby dam toowoomba regional council
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Army officer, train driver and now ... candlestick maker

    premium_icon Army officer, train driver and now ... candlestick maker

    Business HOME GROWN: Littleboy's business growth over five short years, from the kitchen bench to downstairs garage

    In memory of the forgotten army of millions of animals

    premium_icon In memory of the forgotten army of millions of animals

    People and Places 'When Carmel died, I promised to see her vision become a reality.'

    Canavan queries 'secret' amendments to mine rehab laws

    premium_icon Canavan queries 'secret' amendments to mine rehab laws

    News Claims amendments could make some mines insolvent overnight

    Anglers say government mismanagement behind shark attacks

    premium_icon Anglers say government mismanagement behind shark attacks

    Environment Fishermen say the state government is culling the wrong species

    Local Partners