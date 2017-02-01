CLOSING DOWN: Toowoomba's last Blockbuster to shut

SADLY, it's finally happening - the last Blockbuster video store in Toowoomba, and the east coast of Australia, is shutting its doors.

The video store at Westridge Shopping Centre in Kearneys Spring has started its six-week closing down sale ahead of the end in early 2019.

Long-time store manager Melissa Carr, who has worked in video stores for 20 years and more than 17 at this outlet, said she was sad to see the closure.

She added that the video store experience offered people something they couldn't get from streaming services, which has been one of the slayers of the physical rental medium.

"I feel like it's an experience - roaming the store and talking to a staff member that could offer a suggestion and share some of your favourites. You can't get that from Netflix," she said.

"We always knew it was going to have to happen - all video stores will be a thing of the past.

"It was an exciting job and a lot of the staff have become part of the Blockbuster family. It's definitely bitter sweet."

Owner Kirk Penfold, who once held four Blockbusters in his portfolio in Toowoomba, said he was disappointed to see the second-last store in Australia shut its doors.

"The were once over 400 Blockbuster stores in Australia. This is not only the last video store in Toowoomba, but the second last Blockbuster in Australia," he said.

The video store will make way for an Integrated living Australia wellness centre, which is the health service provider's first move into the Toowoomba market.

It will feature a range of services, including exercise and chair yoga classes, remedial massage, occupational therapy and allied health treatments.