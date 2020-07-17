Closure in place for major CQ road

ONGOING roadworks at one of Central Queensland’s major highways will bring a nearby street to a temporary close as the project moves into its final stages.

Fairy Bower Rd will be closed from next week for eight weeks as part of Capricorn Highway’s almost $75 million duplication between Rockhampton and Gracemere.

The 4-lane expansion first started back in October 2019 in both a Federally and State Government funded plan.

Central Queensland Regional director Dave Grosse this afternoon announced the impending closure, saying it was needed to support the construction of a new road through the area.

“The Capricorn Highway – Rockhampton to Gracemere Duplication will improve highway capacity and reduce travel times, especially during peak hours, for the 18,000 motorists who use this section every day,” Mr Grosse said.

HIGHWAY UPGRADE: This industrial woodchipper is clearing trees along the Capricorn Highway when works first commenced last year.

Mr Grosse further revealed a detour would instead be in its place.

“The temporary closure at Fairy Bower Road will allow works to take place through a section of the eastbound carriageway.

“Fairy Bower Road motorists will be diverted via the Capricorn Highway and McLaughlin Street.”

The works are expected to be complete mid-September, with Fairy Bower Rd once again reopened at the same time.

“We appreciate the patience of motorists while we deliver these essential works.”

“Changed traffic conditions will continue on the Capricorn Highway until major works are completed in early 2021, weather permitting,” Mr Grosse said.