Clothing designer set to enlighten Rocky fashion fans

CLOTHING designer, textile conservator and museum curator Dr Michael Marendy of Brisbane will examine the difficulties faced in Dressing Early Australian Brides when he speaks to the Australian Decorative and Fine Arts Society (ADFAS) in Rockhampton on Saturday.

In his illustrated lecture, Dr Marendy will focus on the bridal confections worn in Australia during the latter half of the 19th Century.

He will introduce several of the costumieres and dressmakers who designed and made these 'confections'.

For 15 years, Dr Marendy taught in the TAFE and university sectors, as well as working as a clothing designer and textile conservator.

He has studied in Australia, Canada and England, and recently completed a PhD from Griffith University focused on women in the custom-made clothing trade in colonial Brisbane, and why museums collect, preserve and exhibit clothing objects designed and made by such women.

Dr Marendy is currently a conservation and curatorial consultant and has worked on exhibitions at the Museum of Brisbane, Queensland Museum, Queensland Art Gallery and Queensland Gallery of Modern Art.

He regularly lectures on conservation and dress history and conducts workshops throughout Queensland and northern NSW.

His Rockhampton lecture will begin at 10.30am on Saturday in the Fitzroy Room, Rockhampton Regional Library, Bolsover St, Rockhampton.

All interested are welcome to attend. Entry is $25 for visitors and members free, which includes morning tea.

Visit Facebook: ADFAS Rockhampton or www.adfas.org.au Rockhampton page for details.