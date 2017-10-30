Cloudy CQ skies set to bring showers

WITH storms brewing in the Central Queensland skies, it looks like the weather this week will be hit and miss for coastal and inland towns.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology the start of the week looks promising for those wishing for rain.

However the weather starts to clear up from Wednesday onwards for western parts of the state.

Coastal and slightly inland towns such as Yeppoon and Rockhampton will see chances of showers right through the week. For inland towns including Emerald and Rolleston chances of thunderstorms and showers will lower after midweek.

Today will see cloudy skies with medium chances of showers and thunderstorms from the late morning onwards for Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Biloela. While Emerald can expect showers or a thunderstorm in the late afternoon and into the evening.

With chances of thunderstorms the Bureau forecast Rockhampton could expect possible falls of 15mm while Biloela could expect 6mm with Emerald possibly seeing falls of 15mm as well.

Rolleston and the Central Highlands and Coalfields will experience tops of around 37 degrees today, making for good thunderstorm conditions. There will be a medium chance of showers and thunderstorms in the late morning and afternoon.

Chances of rain for the Capricornia area will continue into tomorrow with a medium chance of showers in the north and slight chance elsewhere.

Showers are likely in the evening for Rockhampton with the chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening while Yeppoon can expect up to 2mm of rainfall.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny for the Central Highlands and Coalfields with a slight chance of a shower in the north in the afternoon and evening with near zero chance of rain anywhere else.

There will be a chance of a thunderstorm in the north in the morning and afternoon.

Wednesday still brings hope of rain for Rockhampton with cloudy skies and a medium chance of showers and a thunderstorm most likely in the morning and afternoon.

Yeppoon will also be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of showers in the north and a slight, 30% chance anywhere else.

Biloela locals can also hold out for hopes of rain with a 60% chance of showers in the north and a slight chance anywhere else around the area. The chance of a thunderstorm is also likely.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny for they Central Highlands and Coalfields area with only a 40% chance of rain in the north-east, most likely in the afternoon.

Near zero chance of rain elsewhere. The chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon.

Thursday will be mostly sunny for Rockhampton, Yeppoon, Biloela and Rolleston while Emerald can expect a light shower.

Showers for Emerald will continue into Friday with increased chances of rain for the area while Rolleston will have a slight chance of light showers.

Rockhampton will be partly cloudy with chances of showers with Yeppoon expecting possible showers as well.

Biloela will be mostly sunny on Friday with a slight chance of showers.