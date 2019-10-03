Club celebrates after bitter fight with developers

Christine Morris and Neil Fels dress in Coorparoo Bowls Club's modern uniform and the old whites to promote the club's 90th anniversary event tomorrow. Picture: Brian Bennion

AFTER a bitter fight to fend off redevelopment plans, one of Queensland's few privately-owned bowls clubs celebrates its 90th anniversary tomorrow.

The club's history dates back to 1914 when a group of 32 residents signed up to establish a bowling club and croquet planned on a site at Old Cleveland Rd in Brisbane.

With the outbreak of World War I the plans were put on hold until September 1929 when a group of bowlers met at the Coorparoo School of Arts and set up a committee to form a club.

The following month saw the beginnings of the Great Depression but the committee pushed on and found a site at Harries Pocket for a green, purchased for just over 800 pounds in October 1929.

The ladies formalised their association on July 4, 1930.

Money was tight, the banks were not lending, but through members' efforts and a lifeline from Bill Nicklin, the bowls pavilion was built and opened on October 29, 1930, with the seven-rink green and clubhouse officially opened on December 6 that year.

The club colours chosen were Cardinal red with blue facings.

Coorparoo is now the 10th oldest functioning affiliate in the greater Brisbane region of the

Queensland Bowling Association.

Coorparoo's greens were considered among the best in Queensland and the club has hosted Australian Bowling Carnivals, Metropolitan Singles and District competitions.

Coorparoo's Australian Championship Singles winners include Jack Gordon in Hobart in 1948, Rachel 'Ray' Cranley in 1949 and Merv Davey in 1970.

Ed McCarthy and Stan Carter won Australian, State and Brisbane Metropolitan Titles from 1944 to 1961.

The club celebrates tomorrow, Friday, October 4, with the focus for the day on bowls, running a two bowls triples competition open to teams from all clubs.

The grandchildren of foundation members including ex-MLA Don Cameron will attend the event with Mr Cameron presenting the perpetual trophy to the winners.