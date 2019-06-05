Club Emu Park opens doors

ON A ROLL: Gaylene and Hans Koberg join Robert Nohejl on the greens at the newly rebranded Club Emu Park.

EMU Park Bowls Club has been transformed into the new, better-equipped Club Emu Park, and an open day will be held on Saturday to celebrate.

Keppel Bay Sailing Club sports manager Ella Sagnol said the newly revitalised club would become a hub of activity for the southern end of the Capricorn Coast.

"The open day will offer a range of activities for all ages to enjoy, including barefoot bowls, entertainment, children's rides and all-day dining - and that is just a taste of things to come,” Ms Sagnol said.

"KBSC have revitalised the club to be a meeting place, somewhere lovely to dine and a venue for meetings and functions.

"It will remain the home of the Emu Park Bowls Club and we will be introducing learn-to-sail classes in Emu Park using the club as the home base.”

KBSC CEO Julie Strudwick said the move to bring the bowls club into the Keppel Bay Sailing family had been in the works since January this year and everyone was thrilled with the result.

"The club has had a complete revamp to offer a fresh, modern feel with a restaurant, cafe, bowls greens, 20 new gaming machines and the capacity to host events and functions and a weekly Big Cash Bingo,” Ms Strudwick said.

"The work is being carried out in three stages with the least possible disruption for members and visitors as possible.

"Stage 1 is now complete, with a preview party for existing bowls members planned for June 6, before the official opening day on June 8.

"We are hosting a huge family fun weekend for the official opening with entertainment, barefoot bowls, an introduction to sailing, children's activities including amusement rides, food and lots of fun for the whole family.

"Stage 2 will involve a rebuild of the bowls building, which is separate to the main building, and Stage 3 will see the club get new synthetic greens and permanent shade structures installed.”

Ms Strudwick said the club had been rebranded as 'Club Emu Park' so everyone knew they were welcome whether they were a bowler or not.

"It will be open seven days a week to welcome the entire community to come along and enjoy a game of bowls,” she said.

"The restaurant will operate Thursday to Sunday (and) the cafe will be operating daily, with food available from the time we open until the time we close. (There will also be) regular weekly entertainment, functions, events and other community initiatives.

"We are respecting the history of the club and maintaining that heritage while bringing it in line with the new resurgence and popularity of bowls clubs across the country.

"The club has always played an important role socially for the members and will continue to do so while taking on a new modern approach that welcomes more opportunity for other not-for-profit groups and organisations to utilise the facilities.

"During the construction phase and afterwards, we will continue to utilise local services and trades as well as maintaining local staff.”

Ms Strudwick said KBSC would also be operating a courtesy car so members can be picked up from their door and taken to the club and then returned home to their door safely.