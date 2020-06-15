Club enjoys membership spike during COVID-19

ON THE RISE: Rockhampton Golf Club president Peter Mehlhose says the club has welcomed about 40 new members in the past two weeks. Picture: Allan Reinikka.

GOLF: Forty new members have joined the Rockhampton Golf Club in the past two months, an excited president Peter Mehlhose reported yesterday.

Junior numbers are also on the rise, the increase credited to the fact that golf was one of the few sports that could be played through the COVID-19 pandemic.

An easing of restrictions also has the game inching back to normal, with two players now allowed in a buggy. Some still remain, including no rakes in the bunkers and a limit on the number of patrons allowed in the clubhouse, which re-opened on June 6.

Mehlhose said there was more good news, with the club set to host its first function in August.

That side of the operation took a huge hit when restrictions were first put in place, with the club forced to cancel a host of events, including its own centenary celebrations in April.

Mehlhose said it was positive news for the club, which is now preparing for some of its biggest competitions.

While the Ian Weigh Toyota Pro-Am, which was to be played this coming weekend, has been cancelled the Rockhampton Open which was set down for the May Day long weekend has been rescheduled.

It will run from October 2-4, with the ladies open on the Friday, the men’s open on Saturday and Sunday and mixed open on the Monday.

“That’s always a big weekend,” Mehlhose said.

“We would usually get about 220 players for the men’s open but given it is now in October, where the days are longer, it might allow us to fit in up to 240 players.”

July is shaping up as a busy month for the club.

The four-round closed championship will be run on the first two weekends followed by the annual Turbit Cup on July 18.

Rockhampton will also host the final of the inaugural Keppel Zone men’s pennants, taking on Yeppoon in a showdown for the crown on July 19.

Mehlhose said the pennants had been a huge success, with North Rockhampton set to join foundation clubs Rockhampton, Yeppoon and Emu Park for the second season which tees off in November.

