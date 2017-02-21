34°
Sport

Club left 'shattered' after being forced out

Matty Holdsworth
| 21st Feb 2017 2:38 PM Updated: 3:37 PM
Goalie Michael Hogarth saves the ball from Michael Moore in the Berserker V Emerald Eagles soccer game at Elizabeth Park on June 26, 2016. Photo Trinette Stevens / Morning Bulletin
Goalie Michael Hogarth saves the ball from Michael Moore in the Berserker V Emerald Eagles soccer game at Elizabeth Park on June 26, 2016. Photo Trinette Stevens / Morning Bulletin Trinette Stevens

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FOOTBALL: The Central Queensland League has been rocked with the surprising withdrawal of one of their competition's linchpins.

The Emerald Eagles made the shattering decision to pull the pin on the 2017 season citing a lack of numbers as the main reason behind the withdrawal.

For five seasons the Eagles competed hard across both Premier and Second division, often asking players to play two games across one day.

 

Glenn Gilmour (Emerald) in the soccer game between Frechville and Emerald at Ryan Park on Saturday.
Glenn Gilmour (Emerald) in the soccer game between Frechville and Emerald at Ryan Park on Saturday. Chris Ison ROK240515csoccer8

With difficult mining rosters making up the core of the squad and one third of the side leaving town, they had no choice but to call it quits.

"We lost at least a third of players from last year's squad, good players too. At least five of those were Premiers," club captain Glenn Gilmour explained.

"It is sad. We have a couple of really good kids who are coming through and it is the hardest for them. We will do every bit to ensure they aren't lost to the game.

"It is disappointing not to have a representative from Central West. The rosters don't help, generally they are all unavailable at the same time."

READ: Why leading goal scorer Michael Cay hung up the boots.

The Eagles still harbour hopes of re-joining the competition in 2018 and will now focus on establishing a quality local league.

"We are going to look at getting the Central Highlands league going again. Follow a community league model and hope to get four teams," he said.

"Then use that as the building blocks to get back into CQ.

"I did the maths. Over the five years we have 200 players come and go and each year we do 6,000 kms home and away.

"When you have 11 players playing 180 minutes, it does get a bit much.

"We were able to field one team for either Prems or Seconds but two was a stretch."

READ: Why Cap Coast will push all the way this season.

For now, FCQ will revert back to a 21 round draw meaning less byes for each team.

Rockhampton Football Manager Jim Douglas said it was a sad to lose any club and said it highlighted a real issue in the zone.

"It is disappointing to be losing Emerald from this year's Premier League but I think the club has made the right decision," Douglas said.

"Playing away across our large zone and having to find a squad of 25 plus players to commit to a whole season of travelling is difficult enough for local clubs let alone one several hours away.

"Perhaps it is an opportunity for our governing body to be reconsidering the structure of our zones so we can find easier ways to enable the outlying centres play games against one another and better develop the game.

 

Emerald pair Mick Tominich and Shannon Elford close in on the BITS player in their FFA Cup clash last year at Morton Park.
Emerald pair Mick Tominich and Shannon Elford close in on the BITS player in their FFA Cup clash last year at Morton Park. Terry Hill

"Hopefully they can construct some kind of social comp to keep players in the game at least and try and build for next season."

Douglas said the competition would welcome the Eagles with open arms if they re-grouped for 2018.

"If Emerald can re-group for next year we would love to have them back in the competition," he said.

"They did well last year and have started to build some good players. They just can't keep enough of them around with downturns in employment especially challenging.

"With a bit of luck we may see another team enter the Premier League in 2018 and we end up with a 10 team competition."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Topics:  emerald eagles football central queensland football queensland glenn gilmour rockhampton

Science Festival seriously awesome

CALLING everyone who wants to see, hear and be a part of something totally cool: this is where you need to be this March.

Drink where the cool kids do this summer

There are a bunch of new bars open in Brisbane, make sure you're there!

CHECK out these new funky bars.

Discover Brisbane’s laneway gems

Brisbane's laneways will surprise you.

NOT all of Brisbane City is as it seems…

Top five things to experience this summer in Brisbane

Tangalooma is amazing if you're keen for a dive, kayak or swim.

THIS summer get out and explore your capital city.

Don’t go chasing waterfalls…find them on these drives!

The Scenic Rim is just one place nearby that you'll love.

BRISBANE isn’t all bright lights and city slickers.

Your boots are made for walking these tours

Brisbane Greeters tours are a great way to learn the local history of the city.

YOU don’t need a bike or bus for a seriously good tour of Brisbane.

Is Brisbane the new arts and culture capital?

Check out GOMA's latest exhibition - it's all about hair! GOMA 10 Ambassador Patience Hodgson visits Nervescape V 2016 by Icelandic artist Hrafnhildur Arnardóttir (aka Shoplifter), commissioned for ‘Sugar Spin: you, me, art and everything’ at the Gallery of Modern Art, Brisbane. Photograph: Natasha Harth, QAGOMA

THE rest of the world should be envious of this line-up!

Why the Rocket Man won't be landing in Rockhampton

Why the Rocket Man won't be landing in Rockhampton

The Bulletin asks the hard questions after today's big news that Sir Elton John will be performing in Mackay later this year.

8 arrested in Stockland Rockhampton crime crack down

Stockland Rockhampton Shopping centre Photo: Chris Ison / The Morning Bulletin

Fourteen charges have been laid after a three-day operation

600 jobs on way as major mine reopening approved

A Bucyrus-Erie 1370W electric powered dragline at Blair Athol.

The company has ruled out FIFO.

Fear prison overcrowding leads to 'low-risk' inmate assessments

Adrian Boughton escaped from the Capricornia Correctional Centre Low Security Prison Farm on Monday.

Livingstone councillor airs concerns after Monday's jail break

Local Partners

Men in tights lead fight against Motor Neuron Disease

What started as a joke has already raised $6,500 for charity

Shock insurance figures show Rocky is worse off

NOT SHOCKED: Warren O'Leary from Rainforest Ranch in Byfield's insurance has sky-rocketed since Cyclone Marcia.

Report shows where Rockhampton locals cop heavy costs

Why the Rocket Man won't be landing in Rockhampton

epa05642885 British singer-songwriter and composer, Sir Elton John performs in the Ziggo Dome, Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 22 November 2016. EPA/PAUL BERGEN

Bulletin asks the hard questions after today's big news

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Why the Rocket Man won't be landing in Rockhampton

The Bulletin asks the hard questions after today's big news that Sir Elton John will be performing in Mackay later this year.

Sir Elton John coming to Mackay: What you need to know

Sir Elton will come to Mackay and Cairns in September.

Tickets to the concert go on sale on March 14

MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT: Global superstar to rock Mackay in 2017

A major concert is set to rock Mackay this year.

Mackay, Cairns to host world's biggest superstars Sir Elton John

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

MOVIE REVIEW: Trespass Against Us a 'tender' crime film

Michael Fassbender and Brendan Gleeson in a scene from the movie Trespass Against Us.

Tough British film about criminal clan proves touching

Crocodile, hippo fears as I'm A Celeb filming hit by flooding

Flooding hits the set of I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here!

Fears crocodiles and hippos could infiltrate I'm A Celeb camp

Small screen users make switch to smaller screens

In this photo taken Oct. 16, 2013, a girl plays Supercelll's Hay Day game on an iPad. The Finnish 'Clash of Clans' mobile game maker Supercell said Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2014, it plans to launch its third game next month on a tide of soaring revenues and profits. The new game, 'Boom Beach,' will be launched in March. It's been tested in Canada and Australia, ranking fifth in both countries' iPhone app store lists, according to the company. (AP Photo/Lehtikuva, Milla Takala) FINLAND OUT

The digital age generation makes the switch

Ocean View home on One Level!

10 Ridge Avenue, Lammermoor 4703

House 4 2 2 $555,000

With sophisticated modern style, this premium Lammermoor Beach property has been designed with family living in mind, and its practicality is matched only by the...

A Rare Offering In FRENCHVILLE!

343 Shields Avenue, Frenchville 4701

House 4 2 2 $385,000

BEAUTIFULLY designed Australian MODERNIST home, located in a secluded area in FRENCHVILLE. Remarkably different! Be Quick! - Designed with a difference in mind...

Affordable modern living!!

83 Victoria Street, Gracemere 4702

House 4 2 2 $305,000 NEG

This is a beauty to consider and at an affordable price tag! The home has been REDUCED AND THE OWNER HAS INSTRUCTED ME TO SELL! Here you have a low maintenance...

Meticulously maintained lowset home in Hillside Estate

37 Springfield Drive, Norman Gardens 4701

House 4 2 2 $429,000

For those looking for an easy to care for yard and low maintenance home you simply must inspect this sensational home in Norman Gardens. Consisting of 4 bedrooms...

FOR SALE FREESTANDING INNER CITY INDUSTRIAL SHED and HARDSTAND

273 Bolsover Street, Rockhampton City 4700

Commercial Perfectly positioned in the light industry hub of Rockhampton's CBD, this freestanding ... Expressions of...

Perfectly positioned in the light industry hub of Rockhampton's CBD, this freestanding brick and metal clad building is now available for sale. The location and...

Deceiving Exterior with a New Interior!

52 Macalister Street, Park Avenue 4701

House 4 2 2 $279,000

Step inside and be surprised! This renovated home is perfect for the first home buyer or an investor. This home boasts a new kitchen, separate lounge room, sun...

RENOVATED + 6x6 Shed + Location = VALUE

16 Maple Street, Yeppoon 4703

House 3 1 1 Offers over...

Close to Yeppoon Hospital, walking distance to Central Shopping Centre and School, you will find this ideal for couples and families. FULLY FENCED, 759m2 block...

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW!

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! - A BIG family home with room for everyone - Watch the children play and enjoy family and friends on the REAR...

FANTASTIC FAMILY HOME - READY TO MOVE IN NOW!

40 Pillich Street, Kawana 4701

House 4 2 2 $389,000

Come visit this home with AMAZING SPACE TODAY!! - A BIG family home with room for everyone - Watch the children play and enjoy family and friends on the REAR...

WHEELCHAIR ACCESS - SEPARATE GRANNY FLAT

655 Montgomerie Street, Lakes Creek 4701

House 4 3 2 $430,000

Incredibly well positioned for buyers after peace, privacy and their own space to do their own thing not far from CBD - Positioned in a WHISPER quiet location...

Rocky rentals close to the mark

For Rent sign in front of new house

Far better placed than other CQ cities

Popular island resort sells to loaded international investor

OUR PICK: Chris Foey's colourful shot of one of Gladstone's great tourism hot spots, Heron Island.

International investor snaps up piece of Gladstone paradise.

Expert: Why renters, home buyers may struggle

Matusik Property Insights director Michael Matusik.

What's next for the city's housing market

Massive seaside development of 3200 lots

DESIRABLE LIFESTYLE: The masterplan for the proposed Elliott Heads Estate.

"There's nothing else left along the coastline of Queensland now"

Potential home buyers punished for doing the 'right thing'

Should I go to university or buy a house?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!