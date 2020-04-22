Menu
The Coal Capital Speedway club will use their community grant to upgrade the track's safety catch fence.
Club one step closer to hosting world series event

Kristen Booth
22nd Apr 2020 5:00 AM
A CENTRAL Highlands club is one step closer to hosting a ‘world series’ event after receiving a share in close to $150,000.

At the beginning of 2019, the Coal Capital Speedway in Blackwater had little more than $2000 in the bank.

But now, thanks to an ambitious new plan and a raft of successful grant applications, the club is well on its way to becoming a ‘must visit’ in the Australian speedway circuit.

The club is one of 20 community groups to share in over $143,000 as part of the first round of the Central Highlands Regional Council’s 2020 community grants program.

Club president Nathan Pershouse said the funding would go towards upgrading the track’s safety catch fence to a four-star rating.

“This grant will help us out immensely,” he said.

“When I took over two years ago, I wanted to look at the big picture.

“Funding like this means our venue is one step closer to being able to host some major, international features like the World Series Sprintcars or a Monster Truck event.”

Mr Pershouse said the club had also received support from local businesses like Blackwater Countryco “who are helping us out with a great deal on materials for the catch fence”.

“It’s awesome to see the community getting behind our plans to revitalise the club and hopefully in years to come we will be able to hold some unreal shows with massive crowds,” he said.

Mayor Kerry Hayes said a great variety of projects applied for funding from the community grants program, with community kindergartens, sporting clubs, art groups and schools among the other recipients.

“Council’s community grants program provides financial assistance to local community groups and organisations that make positive contributions to the quality of life in the Central Highlands,” Cr Hayes said.

“Congratulations to all who were successful, and I encourage those who missed out this round to apply for round two of the program, which will open in mid-July.”

