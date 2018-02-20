Clubs chip in for Rocky boy Bailey's brave fight

FOOTBALL: The Rockhampton football community has rallied to raise almost $11,000 for a young player who is in the fight of his life.

Twelve-year-old Bailey Jensen was diagnosed with brain cancer on January 1 this year and is currently in Brisbane undergoing treatment.

The devastating diagnosis prompted two local clubs - Frenchville and Bluebirds - to join forces to lend a helping hand to Bailey and his family.

The idea of A Day Out for Bailey was born and staged with incredible success at Ryan Park on Saturday.

Brave Bailey battles on. Contributed

Hundreds of people turned out for the event, with the money raised from the gate, bar and canteen takings, raffles and other activities. Four people even lost their locks for the cause.

Tim Hickey captained Frenchville's Premier League team in the main game against Bluebirds.

He said it was a fantastic day and it was wonderful to see such a good crowd.

"It was really satisfying to be able to do something for the family,” he said.

"Bailey's dad Will played in the Old Boys game and he was really humbled and grateful for the support.

"It just goes to show what sport can do to help out people in need.”

Frenchville captain Tim Hickey (left) and Bluebirds captain Jordan Polkinghorne. Steph Allen

On the field and Hickey was pretty pleased with his team's first pre-season hit-out.

Frenchville ran out 6-2 winners in an entertaining contest against a young Bluebirds side well led by captain Jordan Polkinghorne.

"We were pretty happy with how it went,” Hickey said.

"Because it had been so hot we obviously wanted to make the ball do the work and move it around quickly.

"I think we managed to do that pretty well and everyone played their part.

"Jordan Miller was particularly good as always, Michael Cay was strong at centre back and Zhayd Harbin did a lot of selfless running and was very hard on the ball.”

Michael Cay was among Frenchville's best on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK170218asoccer1

Frenchville was out of the blocks quickly, with Miller slotting two early goals.

It extended its lead to three before Bluebirds hit back with two of their own to trail by one at the half-time break.

Frenchville managed to take its chances in the second half to add three more to the score sheet.

Hickey, who is returning to the Premier League for the first time since rupturing his ACL in August 2015, said he was excited about the 2018 season.

Despite the loss of Liam Geraghty and Jesse Thompson, Frenchville has managed to retain the core of last year's side.

Frenchville skipper Tim Hickey in action against Frenchville on Saturday night. Allan Reinikka ROK170218asoccer2

The men in green had, until last year's grand final loss to Cap Coast, maintained a stranglehold on the Premier League competition and became the first team in the modern era to win four consecutive titles in 2016.

Hickey said the team was keen to return to the winner's circle.

"Obviously we want to win the Wesley back - it hurt a lot of the guys losing the final last year.

"The FFA Cup will be a big focus for us as well this year, going as far as we can in that competition.

"We've got a good squad of Premier and Premier reserves so it should be a good year for us.”