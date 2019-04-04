Clubs rally together to help mate involved in serious crash

GREAT SUPPORT: Peter Watkins and Richard Tucker from the Yeppoon Swans presented Andy Harris (centre) with a cheque for $8000, which was raised by the Swans and the Yeppoon Backyard Cricket Series Club at an event in February.

RICHARD Tucker was shocked and saddened when he learned his good mate Andy Harris had been involved in a serious crash on January 31.

The men had become firm friends after Mr Harris and his family moved to Yeppoon 10 years ago, with both of them involved in the Yeppoon Swans AFL and the Yeppoon Backyard Cricket Series clubs.

Mr Harris, 46, was injured when his truck collided with a fully loaded cattle truck at the intersection of Yeppoon and Old Byfield Rds.

He was pinned in his truck for more than two hours before being airlifted in a serious condition to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital.

Mr Harris, who lost a leg in the accident, has since returned to Yeppoon.

Just days after his release from hospital in February, he attended a fundraiser at Swan Park organised by members of the two sporting clubs.

The event, which fittingly featured a cricket game, raised $8000 for the Harris family.

Mr Tucker said it was a fantastic result.

"The suggestion for a fundraiser came up as soon as we heard about Andy,” he said.

"He has undergone multiple operations and requires ongoing physio to help recover from the accident.

"The clubs dug deep to help and the local business community really came to the fore.

"Andy has spent weeks in a Brisbane hospital, and the cost of travel and accommodation for his wife Kate and the kids was something that the family should not have been worrying about at the time.

"The clubs' objective was to raise funds to cover those incidentals so Andy and Kate could just worry about getting Andy right again.

"It was pleasing to know we did something to help it happen. There will be ongoing expenses and hopefully there will be funds left over to help with those.”

Mr Tucker said it was very emotional to see his friend at the fundraiser, where he umpired the last few overs of the cricket game.

The money was presented to him at the Swans' first home game on Saturday.

"Andy's a very genuine bloke, a knockabout bloke who enjoys people's company and having a beer,” Mr Tucker said.

"He's improving rapidly and we're expecting him to be back doing the same thing through this footy season.

"He's a great guy, a hard worker and a wonderful family man.”

Mr Tucker was keen to thank everyone involved with the fundraiser, including Sportsman's Warehouse, JRT, The Real Group, CK Motors, Jacques Coastal Meats and Cap Coast Cricket which made sizeable donations and other businesses that gave items for raffles on the day.