Clue in ‘senseless’ killing of young man

CCTV has captured the moment a killer fled a Melbourne house after shooting a young apprentice in the head.

Adrian Pacione, 20, was killed when a group of youths tried to break into a Lalor home in Melbourne's outer north on July 18 this year but they couldn't, so they fired shots through one of the front windows instead.

One of the shots travelled through the front room, a wall and into the back room where it hit Adrian in the head while he was watching a movie at a friend's house.

Another two shots went through the house, backyard, neighbours backyard and lodged in the house behind.

Homicide Squad detectives released CCTV of a dark coloured car on Thursday that was captured fleeing the Ella Court house just after the shooting at 10.35pm.

Detectives said the group of men, including the gunman, were in the car, which was last seen heading south along Mount View Rd in Lalor.

The CCTV footage was taken of the car travelling along Mount View Rd at 10.37pm.

Tragically, police said Adrian was not the intended target but was at the house to support a friend following the death of a family member.

A dark coloured sedan travelling along Mount View Rd in Lalor just after the shooting.

It's believed the group of men went to the house as a result of a dispute but Adrian was not involved in any possible dispute or previous incident.

Adrian died in hospital two days after the shooting. The other three men inside the house at the time were not injured.

Adrian's dad Paul Pacione said at the time his son was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"He will be sadly missed. I love you so much. Adrian you will not be forgotten," Mr Pacione said.

Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said Adrian's family were still coming to terms with his tragic and senseless death.

"They've lost a son who had his whole life in front of him," he said.

Adrian Pacione, 20, was shot dead in Lalor on July 18. He is pictured with his sister Emily and dad Paul. Picture: Facebook

Detective Inspector Andrew Stamper said the fatal shooting of Adrian Pacione was senseless. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Ian Currie

"This was a senseless act of violence and one where it appears the most serious ramifications were all felt by a completely innocent party.

"Adrian was an honest and hardworking third year apprentice in sheet metal fabrication who was still very young and had his whole life ahead of him.

"Any incident involving firearms is a concern for police and on this occasion the indiscriminate use of a gun has ultimately led to someone's death."

Insp Stamper said they still didn't have a clear understanding on why the group of men went to the house but he was absolutely confident Adrian was not involved.

He said Adrian did not get up as a scuffle unfolded at the front door and the group tried to push their way in before eventually being forced back outside.

Homicide Squad detectives believe Adrian’s killer is in the dark coloured sedan.

Insp Stamper said some of the occupants of the Ella Court house were involved in crime, mainly drugs, and they believed the dispute may be related.

He said those people were known to police but they were co-operating with detectives.

"This went badly wrong and a completely innocent young man was killed because of this evil act," Insp Stamper said.

Insp Stamper issued a warning to those responsible for Adrian's death on Thursday and urged them to come forward and speak to police.

Adrian Pacione, 20, (right) with his family. Picture: Facebook

"We know there's people in the community who have information to provide us, who are going to see this and understand that an innocent young man has died for nothing," he said.

"Adrian's death is a tragedy in every sense of the word and I'm urging anyone who does have any information about those responsible to come forward.

"There were a number of persons who went to Ella Court with the gunman and my belief is some of them may not have known exactly what was going to happen.

"If there is a person in that group who is disgusted by what happened I'd ask them to come forward."

Detectives want to speak to anyone who has information about the car or its owners, or saw the vehicle in the area on the night.

They also want to speak to those who live in or travel through the area who may still have CCTV or dashcam footage.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online.

Originally published as Clue in 'senseless' killing of young man