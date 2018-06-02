Clueless GPS ankle bracelet copper criminal's double-take

A COPPER wire thief who was part of a "dumb and dumber” criminal pair has been sentenced to 18 months' jail for his role in the bungled robbery.

Magistrate Mark Morrow sentenced James Pattenden to a 18-month prison term, with a parole eligibility date of September 28.

Pattenden was wearing a GPS ankle bracelet and burnt his old court papers at the scene of the copper wire crime last month.

The 30-year-old up initially denied involvement in most of the offending spree as he unsuccessfully applied for bail.

Co-offender Gregory James Murphy, 31, pleaded guilty to his set of charges in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Thursday.

The pair broke into a business on the Burnett Highway at Port Curtis on May 27 by cutting a hole in the fence before stealing copper cables.

They were found the next day by staff at Stanwell Power Station burning the outer casing of the cables with petrol to try and get to the prized copper.

Pattenden used his court date paperwork as kindle to get the fire started.

The pair loaded the burnt copper into the back of a vehicle before fleeing the scene by cutting a hole in the fence.

Duty lawyer Scheryn Aspinall-Clarke told the court on Thursday Pattenden intended fighting five of the six charges, saying while he admitted being there, he didn't participate in the offending.

The sixth charge, to which he said he would plead guilty, was for stealing a beanie from Caltex on William St on May 26.

She also said he claimed he did not have a driver's licence and was a passenger in Murphy's car, wrongly thinking they were going to Gracemere on the night of the theft.

Pattenden claimed there was a third man at the scene who carried out the offending.

However the name he gave was the same name police prosecutor Julie Marsden used when she handed up a witness statement from someone who told police the offending pair had rocked up at his place two days after the offence, with Pattenden driving and the burnt copper wire in the back.

After Pattenden's bail application was denied, Ms Aspinall-Clarke advised that her client now wished to plead guilty and to be sentenced as soon as possible.

Ms Marsden accused Pattenden of having "two bites of the cherry”.

The court heard Pattenden had been on two paroles at the time of the copper offending - one for robbery and one for burglary.

Ms Aspinall-Clarke said her client feared going to prison because he was also a crown witness for an upcoming robbery case.