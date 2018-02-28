Menu
Steven May and Kenny the Clydesdales outside Rockhampton Court House.
Steven May and Kenny the Clydesdales outside Rockhampton Court House. Allan Reinikka ROK310118aclydesd
News

Clydesdale horse attack case adjourned to May

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
28th Feb 2018 4:49 PM

A MAN accused of letting off a fire extinguisher in front of two iconic Clydesdale horses seen in Rockhampton's CBD on weekends has had his matter set down for a summary review.

Giobi Sydney Geiger, 20, has been charged with two counts of animal cruelty in relation to the allegations involving the Clydesdales Kenny and Bailey earlier this year.

His lawyer, Allan Grant, appeared in the Rockhampton Magistrates Court today and requested the summary review after an application to police prosecution was rejected.

The matter will next be heard on May 23.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin
