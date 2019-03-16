CMC Rocks the perfect place to say 'I do'

Kaelin Wilkins and Tristan Painter, of Brisbane got engaged at CMC Rocks. Picture: Cordell Richardson

Kaelin Wilkins and Tristan Painter, of Brisbane got engaged at CMC Rocks. Picture: Cordell Richardson

LOVE is in the air at CMC Rocks with couples using the festival at Willowbank to pop the big question.

The crowd erupted into cheers and squeals when Brisbane man Tristan Painter nervously got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend of two years, Kaelin Wilkins, at the CMC photo frame.

Behind the tears, and shaking with shock and excitement, the bride to be said yes.

"I had no idea this was going to happen. I am still in complete shock," Ms Wilkins said.

The pair have been dating for almost two years after meeting at a tattoo parlour and are expecting their second child.

Not wanting to disappoint the love of his life, Mr Painter said he did his research when it came to the ring.

"Kaelin had a couple of rings she liked. I picked the one which I thought looked nice. It fits her perfectly," Mr Painter said.

"I knew this was the right time, and by doing it here, she would be completely surprised."

As a newly engaged couple, will a CMC wedding be on the cards in the future?

"I think we need to sort it out with Luke Combs," Mr Painter said laughing.

CMC Rocks is largest country and roots festival in the Southern Hemisphere.

For the second consecutive year, CMC Rocks Qld completely sold out on the first day of sale, with music fans snapping up the 21,000 tickets.

This year's lineup boasts more international artists than ever, with Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs the headline acts for the three-day festival.

Have you popped the question or are celebrating a milestone at this year's CMC Rocks? We would love to hear about it. Get in touch at qt@qt.com.au or via Facebook.