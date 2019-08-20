C'mon, girls: Here's your chance to gather your girl squad

CQ LADIES ONLY: Laura Kirkland is the face of Beautiful 2019.

LADIES of Central Queensland - there is one women's event happening in our region that you do not want to miss.

I'll set the scene - imagine over 300 women eating incredible food, hearing life-changing and inspiring female speakers, getting pampered, listening to live music, all the while surrounded by Instagram-worthy decor and meeting other amazing women from every walk of life.

Sounds like something to message your girl squad about.

The annual Beautiful Conference is held specifically for the women of Rockhampton and Central Queensland and consistently draws ladies from all over our region.

This conference is an inspiring, recharging and captivating weekend and should be a permanent fixture on every lady's calendar.

Beautiful Conference 2019 will be held at the auditorium on Carlton St in North Rockhampton on August 23 and 24.

Your heart will be recharged and thriving under the inspiring words of guest speaker Pastor Becky Cruse, all the way from Texas in the United States.

Becky has over 40 years of experience bringing life changing messages to audiences.

She draws from this depth of experience to bring practical wisdom for women to thrive in today's world.

The event begins with a spectacular opening on Friday night at 7pm, with the conference continuing on Saturday morning followed by an exciting Saturday evening program at 7pm. Registrations for Beautiful Conference are now open.

If you would like to register, or find out more, you can head to copchurch.com.au

The desire of this conference is to bring vitality to women in body, soul and spirit, so call your girls, book yourselves in, and we'll see you at Beautiful.