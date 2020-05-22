Co-owner: ‘we made it through COVID-19’

NEVER underestimate the power of loyalty, especially within a close-knit country town in Queensland.

Mumma Kath’s Kitchen in Mount Morgan celebrated its first birthday on Tuesday, which proved a big hit with their customers.

Co-owner Tracy Ehlers said more than 40 customers walked through the door to help celebrate the milestone, which included a birthday cake and draw for one lucky patron to win a $50 voucher.

Just as level one of eased restrictions had taken place across Queensland, the business found the busiest times for foot traffic were between 11.30am and 1.30pm, and Ms Ehlers needed to return to the store between 5pm and 7pm as numbers once again picked up.

As businesses at every corner of the globe suffered from the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic, a small business in the former mining town was not exempt.

“It’s been a wonderful year and many more to come, we did get very close to closing due to COVID-19 but we pushed through, and thanks to our loyal customers we made it through a ­really tough patch,” she said.

If you haven't tried it yet, make sure to grab the new Offsider burger at Mumma Kath's Kitchen in Mount Morgan.

As the eatery had recently launched its delicious new Offsider burger filled with a double serve of beef and bacon, the team looked forward to what the business’ future would bring.

Ms Ehlers agreed morning walkers still enjoyed popping in for their daily coffee fix.

“With the restrictions being lifted, it’s only going to get busier as it gets colder,” she said.

Visit the friendly team at Mumma Kath’s Kitchen at 11 Central St.

Phone (07) 4938 1385.