PICTURESQUE: North Rockhampton resident John Jenkinson sent in this stunning photo of the sunset over Gracemere last Thursday. Picture: John Jenkinson
News

Coach driver captures stunning sunsets

Aden Stokes
aden.stokes@capnews.com.au
23rd Jun 2020 4:00 PM
WHEN John Jenkinson saw the sky bleed orange at Gracemere last Thursday afternoon, he had to pull over and capture the magical moment on his tablet.

The North Rockhampton resident sent in this stunning sunset photo to The Morning Bulletin.

Mr Jenkinson, who works as a coach driver for Rod North and Sons Coaches, said he loves to take photos when he has the opportunity and sees something worth capturing.

North Rockhampton resident John Jenkinson.
“The colours that afternoon were lovely,” he said.

“I saw a brilliant one as I was coming out of Brisbane last Monday.

“We were at the Glass House Mountains, but I was driving the coach and couldn’t get it.

“Using an iPad is so convenient; I haven’t gone back to using my 35mm camera in a long time.”

John Jenkinson captured this stunning sunset over the Norman River at Karumba. Picture: John Jenkinson
Mr Jenkinson has worked as a coach driver for about 23-24 years. He travels as far north as the Gulf of Carpentaria to as far south as Canberra.

He enjoys taking photos while on tours and is looking forward to heading up north to the Gulf Country, particularly Cobbold Gorge, for a fifth time after a wet season.

