Coach: 'I'm feeling pretty confident after those results'

PERFECT START: The victorious Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws (back row, from left) Leizel Viljoen, Taylor Wark, Rebecca Hall, Kira-Lee Nicol, Lily Bartlem, Bec Thompson and Hayley Smith, and (front from left) coach Zoe Seibold, Talia Hopkins, Holly Newton, Bridget Fletcher, Adrianne Greenhalugh, Dana Sherwood and assistant coach Toni Robson. Absent: Emily Bleney and Yasmin Ramsay. CONTRIBUTED

NETBALL: The Frenchville Sports Club RNA Claws have made a perfect start to the 2019 Netball Queensland's Premier League.

The team won its three games in Bundaberg in the opening round of the multi-division competition, which will determine the best association teams in the state.

The Claws led from start to finish in each game, beating Nambour 37-26, the Sunshine Coast 46-19 and Caloundra 52-31.

Coach Zoe Seibold was very excited, saying it was great for the girls to enjoy such a successful weekend after all the hard work they had invested in pre-season.

"I'm feeling pretty confident after those results,” Seibold said.

"We got the three wins - and quite comfortably too.

"The girls' commitment to each other on the court was phenomenal and the way they did look after the possession and really upped the ante in our defence strategies, which we've been working on, saw quite a few turnovers go our way.

"The other really pleasing thing was being able to give all the girls a decent run and know that we have the depth and strength in our combinations.”

Player of the match honours went to goal keeper Bec Thompson in game one, Rebecca Hall (who went from goal shooter to goal defence) in game two, and goal attack Lily Bartlem in game three.

The Claws will return to their rigorous training program in preparation for their home round on June 8-9 at CQUniversity.