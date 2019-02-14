Indigenous All Stars given licence to thrill

The Indigenous All stars are set to play an exciting brand of footy in Melbourne. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

LET us entertain you.

Laurie Daley's Indigenous All Stars will employ a cavalier approach to Friday night's match against the Maoris in Melbourne, honouring the free-spirited Aboriginal style of rugby league played for more than 100 years.

The Kooris from NSW and Murris from Queensland will combine in an Indigenous side that plans to showcase 80 minutes of exhilarating, left-field football.

Daley, the Indigenous All Stars' coach, has told his players he will mix and match throughout the game, with some playing out of position in what will be a weird and wacky line-up.

"We will look to be adventurous with the ball, showcase our skills and to play a little bit different to what you would normally see, a little all over the place," Daley told The Daily Telegraph.

"It will definitely be entertaining. We will play a style that suits us - which is to throw the ball around.

"The Maoris certainly have plenty of size in their forward pack so if we look to go one-out they will probably smother us.

Coach Laurie Daley has given his side a licence to thrill. Picture: David Crosling/AAP

"We will move the ball around a bit and try to play good, attacking football."

It would appear on paper that the Indigenous pack is a little light, prompting Daley to push a few outside backs into the back row.

Those players will include Melbourne's Will Chambers, Newcastle's Jesse Ramien, Brisbane's Kotoni Staggs and Gold Coast recruit Tyrone Peachey.

"I have told the boys to get out there and be prepared to play anywhere. We might have to play a few blokes out of position. They'll be all right," Daley revealed.

Indigenous players have always provided excitement factor in rugby league, Laurie Daley among them.

"Some of our bigger outside backs might have to spend five or 10 minutes playing in the forwards at some point because of the withdrawals we have had through injury.

"Indigenous players have always been known as flamboyant who showcase their speed and skill. We can expect plenty of that on Friday night from our boys."

Some of the great indigenous attacking players over the years have included Larry Corowa, Cliff Lyons, John "Chicka" Ferguson, Steve Renouf, Ewan McGrady, Johnathan Thurston, Nathan Blacklock, Preston Campbell, Greg Inglis and, of course, Daley.

The Indigenous All Stars were working hard on their pre-game war cry at a team meeting on Tuesday night.

Steve Renouf is among an elite group of indigenous attacking weapons to grace rugby league.

While unconfirmed, many believe Sydney Roosters superstar Latrell Mitchell will lead the war dance, replacing Inglis, the former leader.

"I'm not too sure yet but my money would be on Trell (Mitchell)," Nathan Peats told foxsports.com.au on Tuesday.

"Trell is the future for indigenous players, he's such a powerful figure already at his young age and he's achieved so much.

"I think he's the man to do that, but that will be decided later on."

A strong crowd is expected through a large contingent of Maori supporters.

The indigenous team has enjoyed a full week including training, weights, ceremonies, team dinners, promotions, functions, youth summits and a state-of-mind workshop.

Players will have had only two full training sessions together before kick-off.

