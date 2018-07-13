Coach on round 18: 'It should result in a high-quality game'

BACK ON THE FIELD: Capras' Billy Gilbert has been confirmed for today's game after illness.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Round 18 of the Intrust Super Cup kicks off at 5pm this afternoon, with the Central Queensland Capras taking on fifth-placed Norths Devils in Brisbane.

Coming off the back of two successful rounds, Capras coach, Kim Williams, was "feeling confident” going into the match.

Hooker Billy Gilbert is back to full match fitness after a bout of tonsillitis earlier in the week, and is expected to play the whole 80 minutes.

Capras' Coal Train and the team's forward strength, Dave Taylor, will be moving into the start line up and Dave Cowhan, who started last week, will go back to the bench.

Taylor will be one to keep an eye on after his week off with a calf strain last round.

"He'll start the game and I expect big things from him,” Williams said.

After last weekend's 28-22 win against Souths Logan Magpies, Williams said he was feeling "pretty good” after his team delivering another promising performance.

"The Norths are playing good footy and have had a couple of wins against top quality teams and we've had some good weeks as well,” he said.

"We've played good footy for six or seven weeks now and we've finally got the results and the rewards in the last two weeks.

"If both teams go in with confidence, I think it should result in a high-quality game.”

Williams said the team's skill has only improved as the season has progressed, and the CQ boys are ready to "take on any team” they come up against.

"We want to finish the season as strongly as we can,” he said.

"If we can continue to travel like this and maybe ruin a few semi-final hopes... it will be satisfying for us.

"We will focus on ourselves and be the best we can in the final seven rounds.”

Williams said training has taken on a new focus, with sessions focusing on lighter sessions and more game-based training.

"The players have responded well and the sessions are high quality and nice and short and sharp,” he said.