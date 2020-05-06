Coach on why footy is so good for us

STAYING OPTIMISTIC: Yeppoon coach Shaun Goode is confident his team will get the chance to defend their premiership title this year. Picture: File

STAYING OPTIMISTIC: Yeppoon coach Shaun Goode is confident his team will get the chance to defend their premiership title this year. Picture: File

RUGBY LEAGUE: To say Shaun Goode is missing his footy is an understatement.

“You don’t realise just how much,” the Yeppoon Seagulls A-grade men’s coach said yesterday.

“Since I was six I’ve been involved in rugby league in one shape or another — as a player or a coach or as a parent watching my two boys play.

“I know a lot of people think it’s just community sport, it’s just bush footy, but what they need to realise is it’s much more than that.

“It’s their release, it’s their weekly outing, it’s what they do. When they have that taken away it puts a time gap in their lives but there’s also the physical and mental issues as well.”

Goode is confident the Rockhampton Rugby League competition will be played in some form this year after the season was suspended just days before kick-off in response to Covid-19.

He was heartened by comments from RRL president Mick Johns that he was hopeful of a July 4 start, with the revised competition comprising two full rounds and a three-game finals series.

“I’m hoping an announcement will be made shortly to resume training and hopefully we can get back playing,” he said.

“All the guys — the players, the officials, the staff and the crowds — have no issue about going past September.

“It will be great to finally get the green light.

“I’ve been keeping in constant contact with all the blokes and you can hear the frustration in their voices. They keep asking ‘When is it?’ and especially since the NRL announcement they are really keen.”

A return to competition would also give the talented young Seagulls outfit the chance to defend their premiership title.

“We were in very good shape for another good season,” Goode said.

“That was definitely a drawcard for the guys to go back-to-back. It’s definitely been on my mind and has been since we won it last year.

“We obviously spoke about being successful again. You don’t go into a season or any competition without wanting to win it.”

Goode said Yeppoon lost stalwarts Jonathan Tavinor and Christian Davies, who both decided to hang up their boots, but had some good additions as well.

Biloela's Pete Rogers has joined the Yeppoon Seagulls this year. Picture: File

Among them was experienced campaigner Pete Rogers, who has made the switch to the beach from Biloela.

“He’s a massive acquisition to our forward pack and we’re very pleased to have him,” Goode said. “He was our run-on prop for our first game against Emu Park so we were very disappointed not to see him kick the season off.”

Goode said the players had individual programs to work on and they were being diligent about keeping their fitness and skills up.

“I would like to think that once the announcement is made on the competition starting, we would have two to three weeks to get ready,” he said.

“The first thing we will do (when training starts) is put the boys through their paces and see where they’re at, see how much work they’ve done and assess it from there.

“We just need things to keep moving forward. I’m trying to remain positive and the boys are as well.”