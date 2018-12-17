Green reveals Cowboys captaincy plans in post-JT era

COWBOYS coach Paul Green insists he's yet to settle on a leader to succeed retired superstar Johnathan Thurston, but he did reveal he's unlikely to stick with co-captains in 2019.

The Cowboys are preparing for a new era without their four-time Dally M champion and just who will take over Thurston's captaincy duties has been a major talking point during the preseason.

Matt Scott has shared the role with Thurston since 2011, but the veteran prop has publicly endorsed halfback Michael Morgan as North Queensland's sole leader from next season and beyond.

Morgan, 26, is contracted to the Cowboys until the end of the 2023 season and proved his leadership credentials during their fairy tale run to last year's grand final without Thurston and Scott.

The Townsville product would seemingly be the frontrunner for the captaincy, but Green would only go as far as to say the Cowboys will move away from sharing the leadership role.

"I've said it since I got here, I'm not a huge fan of co-captaincies. It worked for the guys that were here with Johnathan and Matt, but going forward I'd probably prefer not to have that," Green said.

"When Johnathan retired that obviously changes the dynamic of a lot of things, not just the playing, but the influence he had off the field as well.

"We've been working through some things and developing that leadership as we always do, but I think when the time is right we'll sit down and sort out what's going on there.

"They're the leader of the team so it's a big decision, but it's one we knew was coming so we've been putting plenty of work in that area too and we're pretty comfortable with where we're at."

The Cowboys won't exactly have a leadership void without Thurston given Scott and Gavin Cooper have both led the club in the past and Green said every player understood they have a part to play.

"We've done a fair bit of work over the years on that leadership stuff so the boys understand that everyone plays a role in that respect," Green said.

"It's important while we are training and trying to build that new feeling amongst the group that everyone has a role to play from that point of view so at different times they all need to be a leader.

"Who's actually going to have the 'C' next to their name, we'll get to that down the track."

The Cowboys have had a longer preseason than they've become accustomed to after missing the finals for the first time since 2010 and Green said they had tried to use that to their advantage.

"We've been able to sort of take our time with it in terms of what we've covered from a skill point of view," Green said.

"You want to be playing finals footy every year so ideally that's not the case that we've got a long preseason, but the fact that we do it's about making the most of it.

"I think we've done a good job of that so far. We've still got a bit of work to do, but I'm pretty happy with how we're going."