Coach perplexed as Capras go from dominant to dominated

Winger Junior Kirisome dives over for a spectacular try in the Capras game against the Wynnum Manly Seagulls on Saturday. Allan Reinikka ROK280418acapras3

RUGBY LEAGUE: The Rockhampton Leagues Club Capras surrendered a 14-point lead to be run down by a determined Wynnum Manly Seagulls in the Anzac Round on Saturday.

The Browne Park faithful was silenced as the visitors ran in four unanswered tries in the second half to win 24-14.

Capras' coach Kim Williams was at a loss to explain how his team's performance could turn so dramatically.

"I'm still trying to figure that out myself... certainly the most disappointing half of footy,” he said post-match.

"I can't understand the mentality of the group to go from being so dominant to getting dominated.

"That was such a crucial game for us to string two wins together and just to capitulate pretty feebly there in the second half, that's extremely disappointing.

"Everyone in that shed's very disappointed and rightfully so, they should be.”

Hard-working second rower Jerry Key was one of the best in a beaten Capras side. Allan Reinikka ROK280418acapras1

The senior playing group was in the firing line, with Williams saying they failed to deliver when the Capras needed to wrest back control of the game in the second half.

"The messages were just to run hard and play direct, that's what worked in the first half, and we wanted to fart-arse around a bit and look for offloads in our half when we're leading the game.

"At times the body language when the going got tough... we had guys crouched over, hands on hips, walking back into position. We're behind two points and we take 45 seconds to get to a scrum and that doesn't show the desire that we need to have in this team.

"We just needed that effort and we didn't find it.”

Williams has long stressed the need for his team to start well and they did that on Saturday.

They completed 18 of their 22 sets in the first half, and forced errors from the opposition with aggressive, energetic defence.

Their attack was on song and fullback Zeik Foster crossed for the first of their tries in the 12th minute.

Zeik Foster scored the Capras opening points on Saturday night. Allan Reinikka ROK280418acapras2

From there, they were well in control and were rewarded with two more tries to winger Junior Kirisome in the 21st minute and five-eighth Maipele Morseau in the 34th minute.

They went to the sheds with a commanding 14-nil lead - but it quickly went south in the second half.

The Capras' defence through the middle suddenly wilted, allowing Wynnum back into the contest, and they failed to threaten from dummy half.

The talented Wynnum outfit took advantage of the dramatic form reversal to score tries in the 46th, 52nd, 65th and 71st minutes to wrap up the game.

While there are not expected to be wholesale changes for the Capras away game against the Sunshine Coast Falcons this weekend, Williams said there would be several players who would need to work very hard to maintain their spots.

Billy Gilbert should be back next weekend for the Capras. Chris Ison ROK110318ccapras4

In some good news, hooker Billy Gilbert should return after missing the past two weeks after suffering a couple of head knocks.

Williams said he was confident Saturday night's issues could be remedied.

"We showed after one bad game two weeks ago we could turn it around last week,” he said.

"We've played some very good footy this year. We're challenging the top teams and that's another game we should have won.

"We know we've got the talent and the work ethic here to, on our day, beat any team.”

RESULTS