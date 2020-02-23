Coach: PNG trip great experience for young Capras

CHARGING RUN: CQ Capras player Manasseh Gudgeon makes a barnstorming run against the PNG Hunters in the trial game at Port Moresby on Saturday. Picture: Contributed

RUGBY LEAGUE: The younger members of the CQ Capras squad will have gained valuable experience from their hit-out in Papua New Guinea, according to coach David Faiumu.

The Capras were beaten 30-12 by the PNG Hunters in a pre-season trial at a packed National Football Stadium in Port Moresby on Saturday.

The Capras were first on the board but the home side ran in four tries to lead 20-6 at half-time.

Faiumu’s men scored a second try after the main break to get within eight but the Hunters’ Stanley Olo and Mark Piti both crossed to seal the result.

Faiumu said it was a “scrappy game” for the Capras, with a lot of handling errors, but there were positives.

“We were off the mark in terms of our set completions and ability to put any real pressure on the Hunters,” he said.

“However, the positives to take from the game were that we got to play some younger members of our 36-man squad who I thought played with a lot of courage and effort but at times lacked a bit of composure.

“Seventeen of the 20 we played had never played in PNG against the Hunters so in that regard it was great for them to experience the entire trip before we head back there in July for two competition points.”

Faiumu said the atmosphere was amazing and something the players would always remember.

“All in all, it was a great trip,” he said.

“I would have liked us to have executed better on the field but that’s what trials are about so we have some takeaways to work on and get better.”

The Capras will be back on home soil on Saturday, taking on the Mackay Cutters at Browne Park in what will be their third trial game.

The CQ Capras women had a training camp in Rockhampton at the weekend.

They will also be in action on Saturday, playing the NQ Gold Stars in their second trial game.

The Capras men and women team will both launch their respective 2020 campaigns against the Easts Tigers at Brisbane’s Langlands Park on Sunday, March 15.